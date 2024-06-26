There's no cutting corners when you're making 1000 paper cranes | The arts

SENBAZURU, which translates to "1000 cranes" in Japanese, is a longstanding tradition of folding 1000 origami paper cranes.
Cowra Youth Council invites the community to learn Senbazuru and help string paper cranes as part of the Cowra Breakout 80th anniversary commemorations.
Join in this Sunday, June 30 from 10am-11.30am at Cowra Japanese Gardens.
Planning for the commemorations of one of the most dramatic events of World War Two in Australia, the August 1944 breakout of Japanese prisoners from the Cowra Prisoner of War Camp, are well underway, said Cowra Breakout 80th Anniversary Committee chair, Graham Apthorpe.
"We are anticipating a large influx of visitors to town for the commemorative events this year, including several delegations of Japanese guests and dignitaries," he said.
The Commemorative Mayoral Dinner, a key event within the program of events for the two- day period of commemoration, will be held on Sunday, August 4 at the Cowra Showground Pavilion.
Special guest speaker will be Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of NSW.
Other special events planned in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary include the premiere of a new musical, Intertwined, written by Cowra composer/musician, Lusi Austin; Capturing the Homefront - a touring exhibition from the Australian National Maritime Museum at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery; a Peace Bell ceremony and torch run; and a lantern parade from the Cowra Japanese Garden to POW Campsite.
HANDS up if you've ever curled up with an Agatha Christie novel.
Christie wrote 66 full-length novels, hundreds of short stories and was a successful playwright.
Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the longest running play on London's West End.
A new Australian production opened recently in Sydney and is now touring (Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30 at Orange Civic Theatre).
It's a big cast, so it may be a rare regional tour.
THE National Indigenous Art Fair will return to Gadigal Land at The Rocks, Sydney in 2024 to showcase creations from First Nations artists, designers and makers for its fourth annual art market.
The Overseas Passenger Terminal will be bursting with art, performances, panel discussions, bush food and a communal weaving circle.
Work by 20 Aboriginal artists from the NSW Central West will be featured at Arts OutWest's Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery.
If you're in Sydney this weekend, pop over to take a look.
The gallery can be found at other times in the National Parks building at Hartley Historic Site, open Tuesdays to Sundays.
THERE'LL be a free screening of WINHANGANHA at the Lithgow Transformation Hub this Friday, June 28 at 5.45pm presented by the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA).
Film-maker Jazz Money is an award-winning Wiradyuri poet and artist.
In this new film, she tells the story of how historical archives affect the lives of First Nations people, and how we can create new futures through that which we inherit.
Jazz Money will introduce the film (via Zoom), and there will be commentary from Western Sydney University's Fiona Towney and Elena Guest from the NFSA.
JOIN the authors of The Glass House, Anne Buist and Graeme Simsion, for a chat (Saturday, June 29 at 5.30pm) at Bathurst Library.
The Glass House is set in an acute psychiatric ward: illuminating Anne's 35 years of experience as a psychiatrist and Graeme's deft handling of weighty topics.
Join the authors in conversation with actor, playwright and former ABC journalist, Dr Kay Nankervis.
Free; book via the library.
Australian Crawl vs Mondo Rock at Keystone 1889 Bathurst tonight, 6pm.
Austin Mackay Live on Thursday, June 27 at 7pm at Keystone 1889.
Odd Dogs Live, for ages 16-25, at The Greenhouse of Orange on Friday, June 28 at 7pm.
Lithgow High School presents Mary Poppins Jr. this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Divine Miss Bette on Friday, June 28 at 7.30pm at BMEC.
Flickerfest 2024 Canowindra on Saturday, June 29 at 7pm.
Winter Warm Up Exhibition at Oberon Library from Thursday, June 27 to Saturday, June 29.
Exhibition: Track, Trees And The Sea: weekends at Hill End Art Gallery through to September.
Exhibition: Exalt at Orange Regional Gallery.
Exhibition: Under Sandstone Skies at The Corner Store Gallery, Orange.
Find lots more events, workshops, gigs and exhibitions as listed at What's On.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.