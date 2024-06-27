Chance to escape to country living

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday June 28: 'Pine Lea' 234 Callans Lane, Vittoria:
Escape to 'Pine Lea', a picturesque 60 acre property featuring a remarkable home nestled amid beautifully established gardens and enhanced by quality infrastructure. The undulating landscape of 'Pine Lea' showcases natural beauty in every season, offering a delightful experience for all. Conveniently located within three hours of Sydney's CBD and centrally positioned between Orange and Bathurst, properties of 'Pine Lea's' calibre rarely come to market, making this an opportunity not to be missed.
Listing agent Hugh Gooding said the homestead perfectly balanced country charm with modern comforts. "Built to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings, the property boasts three spacious bedrooms along with a study which could also be used as a fourth bedroom," he said. "Two bathrooms, a family bathroom and an ensuite to the main bedroom, make it an ideal family home."
The house features a fantastic open-plan open plan kitchen, dining, and family room with the modern kitchen offering dishwasher, pantry, and electric cooking. The home offers split-system air conditioning and cosy wood heating to keep you comfortable all year round, while deep verandahs all the way around the house make the perfect spots to sit and enjoy the view.
Hugh said that new owners would revel in the tranquil country lifestyle that 'Pine Lea' offered. "This property is an entertainer's paradise with expansive outdoor areas including beautifully established gardens and numerous spots to enjoy the stunning views," he said. "Ideal for families looking to escape the urban rush or for those seeking a weekend retreat, 'Pine Lea's' land size allows for various agricultural pursuits."
Additional features include two 22,500-litre rainwater tanks on both the shed and the house, ensuring a sustainable water supply, while thee spring-fed dam provides water for the garden and paddocks. There are also new steel sheep and cattle yards, a functional two bay shed and workshop, and a one stand woolshed.
The current owners have poured their hearts into maintaining and improving the property to ensure it remains a welcoming and productive property. The area has seen a consistent increase in property values, making it a sound investment.
