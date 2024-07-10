Jack filling the gap offering 24-hour mobile vet services for large animals

A BIG gap has been filled in the Bathurst region, with the addition of a large animal vet offering mobile services.
Growing up on a farm, surrounded by horses and cattle, Jack Holman fell in love with country life and working with livestock.
So, starting Bathurst Vet Services was a no-brainer; it combines his love for the region with his love of working with horses and cattle.
After working as a veterinarian for six years, and being a partner of Mudgee Vet Hospital for four, the time came for Dr Holman to take the next step.
That step was Bathurst Vet Services.
"I've always loved the idea of being a large animal vet," Dr Holman said.
"I live halfway between Bathurst and Orange ... so I moved across here to get back home and start a large animal business, because there's a big need for it in the area and it's my area of interest," he said.
"Particularly the horse work, I do all large animals, horses, cattle, sheep, alpacas, goats, but the horse work is my forte.
"I love being a large animal vet because you're outdoors the whole time and getting to meet people around the area and generate a good relationship with them."
While Dr Holman has a mare and foal crush on his property, where he can provide services like scanning or dental work for people who want to travel, he is primarily a mobile vet.
With portable digital X-ray and ultrasound machines, endoscopes, dental equipment and more, he is able to tend to the needs of any large animal.
And, while one day he imagines building veterinarian facilities on his property, for now he is happy to focus on building up his clientele and forming relationships in the region on a 24-hour mobile basis.
That's something that is especially important to him, as there's a big need in the region for a mobile large animal vet who's available at all hours, seven days a week.
The region includes Bathurst and other areas within a 60-kilometre radius.
"95% of people want you to come to them ... so for the next couple of years I'll just focus on mobile," Dr Holman said.
"And it's 24-hour service, so normal hours are 8am to 6pm five days a week, but I'll be available any day, anytime."
Bathurst Vet Services is now fully operational, with Dr Holman happy for anyone to give him a call regarding any concerns or just the standard upkeep of health for their livestock.
