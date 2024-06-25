Here's why the Australasian Amateur Boxing Titles were a hit for Bathurst

IT'S not often that top-level boxing comes to Bathurst but when it does, it's a hit.
Panthers Bathurst hosted the Australasian Amateur Boxing Titles on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, with boxers from from across the country, competing across 16 weight divisions and three categories - juniors, intermediate and seniors.
Event organiser Jamie Fallon said he was stoked to have brought the event to his home city.
"The first night was good and the second night was a ripper," he said.
"We had some good attendance. There were about 700 people in general admission on Saturday night alone and they had to get out extra seats, so that was good.
"It was good to have that extra crowd on Saturday, because it was all the finals."
And after the success of the two nights of boxing, Fallon said he's planning on bringing another event to Bathurst.
"I'm going to bring another show back to Bathurst on February 15," he said.
"The two day event was really hard, it was a lot of months of work. We'll take that up to Cairns next year.
"It was great to bring that one to Bathurst because they were the fighters from all over Australia, but the next one we'll do in Bathurst, we're going to try and get more people behind it from the local community, businesses and gyms."
Fallon said it was great to see so many Central West boxers get their chance to shine at the Australasian Amateur Boxing Titles.
"It was good to have a lot of the Central West guys make the finals," he said.
"That encouraged me to do the boxing again, with just the Central West. Like Parkes, Orange, Dubbo, Lithgow, Bathurst, Cowra, Mudgee.
Fallon said No Limit Boxing promoter Matt Rose was in attendance at Bathurst and said he "couldn't believe the quality of the fights".
"I did the commentary on the live stream and Matty came on and commentated about the quality of the amateur boxing," he said.
"About half a dozen of those boxers are going to be professionals in the next 12 months, so that's a good sign for Australian boxing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.