No or yes to nuclear at Lithgow? Our letter writers have their say

SURELY we do not have to suffer 20 to 30 years of politicians gibbering about nuclear power when obviously none of them have the faintest idea what they are talking about.
I have much sympathy for young people who will suffer for most of life listening to the next mob of pollies who also will merely talk for talking's sake about the same subject.
THE prestigious Economist publication, with worldwide circulation, has just published a major study of solar energy.
With further innovations in the pipeline, they say the world is on the cusp of super-cheap clean energy, a dramatically positive outcome for mankind.
In pursuing expensive nuclear energy, the Coalition is again being disruptive for the purpose of regaining power.
ACCORDING to the mayor of Lithgow, they were not consulted about using the Mount Piper site as one of the sites.
Further, the leader of the Opposition has stated that the proposed sites would be taken over by compulsion if the owners do not accept the government's proposal.
So much for ordinary people in these grand plans.
But as cynics would say, people only good for cannon fodder.
It was encouraging to learn Paul Toole has concerns about the nuclear power station that is proposed to be built in his electorate.
However, Paul Toole was opposed to three solar farm proposals for the Bathurst area.
I am beginning to wonder if he loves coal or wants us to return to the dark ages of using candles.
