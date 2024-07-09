Creating country music stars: Two students chosen for Australian Academy

JUST 27 young people are chosen from all throughout Australia and New Zealand to participate in the Junior Course of the Australian Academy of Country Music.
This year, two of those people are from Bathurst.
Students, and junior teachers of the Bathurst Academy of Music (BAM), Justin Loxley and Grace Mills, have been chosen to take part in the program, with Grace accepted into the singer/songwriter course, and Justin as part of the musician course.
Justin was one of only three competitors to be chosen for the musician portion of the academy, and will be the only person representing his specific instrument - the drums.
Taking up drumming five years ago, Justin said it all began as a way to let off some steam and release any pent up anger.
Now, he can't see himself doing anything else.
"The dream is to probably just play on stage at a big show and stay in the shadows," he said.
And he is hoping that the Country Music Academy will help him get there.
During the week-long program, which runs from July 14 until July 20 in Australia's country music capital, Tamworth, Justin will have the opportunity to meet new people, and even team up with the best in the biz.
He will spend time in masterclasses with professional drummers, and will try his hand as a session musician, creating drumming for songs he has never heard before.
Then, at the end of the week, he will be part of the band ensemble for the 24 singer/songwriters who take part in the program.
One of them being fellow BAM member, Grace.
Having been accepted into the course as one of the 24 singer/songwriters, Grace will be teaming up with a professional songwriter to prepare a track, which will be showcased at the end of the week.
"We get to perform all of our songs at a graduation concert at the end of the course," Grace said.
And this is all so that she can become one step closer to her dream of becoming a music producer.
Having a week rubbing shoulders with the professionals and getting some real-world experience is something that Grace believes will really help to advance her ambitions.
"I really want to get into audio engineering and producing, so I would really just like to make a few connections with different people in Tamworth who are in the industry," she said.
And these connections are what Grace believes to be the most valuable, and the thing that she loves the most about the music industry.
"It's the community that it comes with, that's what is the best thing about it, because everybody is so supportive and caring," she said.
Among those who have been the most supportive of Grace and Justin, are their loving parents.
That's why there's even a special section of the academy dedicated to the support people of the rising stars.
"Because it is the junior academy, we have to be accompanied by our parents, and so they run a course for all the parents who go, and it's all about managing a child in the country music industry and how to help them and support them and keep them safe while doing it," Grace said.
