Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Armed robber learns fate after stealing from newsagent at knife point

By Staff Reporters
June 26 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An armed robber who stole from a newsagent at knife point while in the company of two teenage boys has learned his fate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.