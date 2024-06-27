Western Advocate
Helping clubs lure in participants for fishing events | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
June 27 2024 - 10:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging local organisations to apply for Gone Fishing grants.
GONE Fishing Day grants help fishing clubs, organisations and community groups run events to promote and celebrate fishing as a fun, healthy, outdoors activity for your whole family and friends on Gone Fishing Day.

