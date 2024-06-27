Better parking in the CBD is a mark of success | Mayor's say

SOON after becoming mayor, I began meeting with our local business community who told me in no uncertain terms they wanted better parking across the Bathurst CBD - for customers and businesses alike.
They said they wanted improvement so strongly they would be willing to pay for it because easier and increased parking means better access to shops for customers.
Fast forward to this week and the first of the CBD line marking is now in place in Howick, Russell and Keppel streets, as requested.
The project has been generously funded by the local business community through the Mayor of Bathurst Charitable Fund and is greatly appreciated by council.
The line marking has maximised parking efficiency across the three critical blocks, with the installation of the 60-degree angle parking lines offering 43 more parking spaces than would 45-degree lines.
The project has made it easier and quicker for those wanting to access CBD shops to park and I look forward to seeing the project continue to expand in coming months.
To this end, at last week's ordinary meeting, council resolved to match the business community's financial donations for line marking which should amount to approximately 12 blocks, both sides.
THANK you to the community members who supported the forum to ensure our community continues to have an access committee.
This refresher group resolved to meet again on Monday, July 15 at 1pm for a new formation meeting at council, which I am glad to host to see Bathurst Regional Access Committee (BRAC) continue into the future.
BRAC has provided guidance on access issues for more than 33 years and it is important that this function is preserved.
We had a good range of stakeholders in attendance at this week's meeting, including service providers, inclusion advocates and community members.
All those present were invested in the future of BRAC.
The forum reached a consensus on what the future role of the access committee would be - to advocate on disability and inclusion issues and to engage with the community, council and businesses on these matters.
Discussion on what a potential committee structure could look like also took place and all those who were in attendance are keen to see the committee up and running again in the future.
