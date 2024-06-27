Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Better parking in the CBD is a mark of success | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
June 27 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Jess Jennings inspecting the result of the line-marking program in Keppel Street.
Mayor Jess Jennings inspecting the result of the line-marking program in Keppel Street.

SOON after becoming mayor, I began meeting with our local business community who told me in no uncertain terms they wanted better parking across the Bathurst CBD - for customers and businesses alike.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.