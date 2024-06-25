Second teen passenger linked to alleged high-speed chase arrested

A second teenager has been charged by police following a high-speed pursuit in Orange earlier in June.
Executing an outstanding warrant for intimidation and property-related offences, police arrested a 16-year-old boy around 3.30pm on Thursday, June 20.
Police believe the young male is linked to a high-speed chase that occurred in Orange's central business district on Sunday morning, June 9.
The alleged incident involved several undercover cars and a NSW Police helicopter.
The boy was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with being a passenger in a stolen car.
He was refused bail and appeared in a Children's Court on Friday, June 21, where he was formally refused bail.
The boy is due to appear at the same court on Monday, September 9.
Around 9.30am on Sunday, June 9, it's understood officers were patrolling the Mitchell Highway in Geurie when they located a Holden Equinox, allegedly being driven by a man with another male and a female as passengers in the vehicle.
The car had been reported stolen earlier that morning from a home on Kenna Street in Orange.
Police then say they activated their lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle.
When the car allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated before being terminated due to safety concerns.
A short time later, the vehicle was located on James Sheahan Drive back in Orange, with two of the occupants getting into an SUV.
Eventually stopped by police in a car park on Anson Street nearby, the driver, 33, a 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested.
A 19-year-old man was also arrested a short time later at a property on Sale Street in Orange.
All four were taken to Orange Police Station and charged.
Each remains before court.
