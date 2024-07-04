You'll spot something new in award-winning mural every time you look at it

IT'S been stopping people in the street for months, and now a mural showcasing an early footprint of Bathurst's city centre has won an award.
Central Commercial Printers received a digital copy of the hand-coloured engraving of an aerial view of Bathurst, created in 1891 by A.C. Cooke and George Collingridge.
The quality was good enough for it to be printed as a large mural by Central Commercial Printers.
It has been placed on the side of the business' building in Keppel Street, in the Allan Wright Walkway.
Central Commercial Printers director Peter Wright said the mural has been there since April, 2024, coinciding with the celebration of 50 years in business.
"It's just something we thought we could do, a lovely interpretation to tell the story of Bathurst," he said.
"People just love it. It's a lovely little space. I always see people looking and pointing out different things."
Getting up close to the mural, people can identify landmarks that still exist in Bathurst today and see some of the buildings and infrastructure that have been lost to time.
"It's detailed and there's always something new I see every time I look at it," Mr Wright said.
The Bathurst branch of the National Trust has also taken note of the mural, with members blown away by how it has livened up the laneway while also shining a light on Bathurst's history.
The Trust presented Mr Wright and his sister Lisa Mallon, the fellow owner of Central Commercial Printers, with a heritage award to acknowledge their contribution.
Heritage awards from the Trust are typically presented for the restoration or maintenance of buildings that contribute to the city's history, however, authors have also been acknowledged with awards.
This is the first time, though, that a mural has earned a heritage award from the Bathurst branch.
"We don't just restrict ourselves to acknowledging houses," chairman Wayne Feebrey said.
"... It's definitely the first mural, but hopefully not the last."
He said the mural was "a beautiful thing to give to Bathurst".
"The town is very lucky to be given it as a gift," Mr Feebrey said.
The Wright family never anticipated they would receive an award for the mural, but are grateful for the acknowledgement.
"It was a lovely recognition," Mr Wright said.
He encouraged other businesses to consider doing something similar at their premises.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.