Tradie caught driving with suspended licence now off the road for a month

A TRADIE caught behind the wheel while his licence was suspended has been fined and disqualified from driving for a month.
Dylan Wayne Tyrell, 23, of Kalkadoon Place, Orange, appeared in person and unrepresented before Bathurst Local Court on June 19, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to driving with a suspended licence.
He was asked by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis why he was driving without a licence and said he didn't realise he was still suspended.
"I do a lot of travelling for work and I didn't receive a letter," he told the court.
When asked why he does so much travel, he said he was an apprentice and travels all over the Central West as well as Sydney every two months for TAFE.
"I've also done work in South Australia," he said.
"Without a licence, I don't have a job," he added.
"Well, you're going to lose your job," Ms Ellis said, adding driving without a licence will cost him dearly.
"You will be disqualified for the minimum period of one month, and fined $1200," she said.
Police documents handed to the court said police were conducting stationary random breath tests on the Mitchell Highway, near the intersection of Alexander Street, West Bathurst, at around 3pm on May 26, 2024 when Tyrell's silver Lancer was directed into the site.
Police said they approached the driver, Tyrell, and spoke with him.
Checks on his licence showed it had been suspended (through fine default) since June 30, 2023.
Police said Tyrell said he was in a payment plan and was not sure why he would be suspended.
He was subsequently given a court attendance notice.
