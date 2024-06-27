Three fresh faces join the force in Bathurst, living their childhood dreams

FROM young boys dreaming of putting on the navy blue uniform, to young men enjoying day two on the job, Bathurst has secured three new and eager faces on the force.
While Aryan Gounder, Sam Kiho and Nikhil Pratap came from three different walks of life, they have had one thing in common since they were kids - a desire to join the police force.
And for probationary constables Gounder and Pratap it's not just the police force that's a new adventure, so is moving to, and living in a regional city.
With both young men growing up in Western Sydney, the move to Bathurst and life in a regional area is something they've never experienced, but so far, they're loving it.
"It's a bit of a change here in Bathurst but I do like it," Const Gounder said.
"It's cold, that's the one thing I'll say."
With Const Pratap adding, "I'm enjoying being here, new country area, away from home, it's a different experience."
"I've found, so far, that the people are a bit friendlier, it's been easier to approach people the two days I've been here than in Sydney."
For Const Kiho, the move to Bathurst was not much of a change, given he grew up in Orange.
Having always loved how police carry themselves, their uniforms and how they interact with the community, Const Kiho knew from a young age that he wanted to join the force.
And he hopes this is the start of a long career doing something he loves.
"I'd like to move up the food chain and see where it can take me," he said.
"I want to be able to help victims, that's my main goal, to be able to help victims and get into a liaison officer role."
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said it's always great to welcome new faces to the Bathurst Police Station, and he's looking forward to seeing the recruits further grow and develop.
With the new government schemes announced to encourage people into the police force, Chief Inspt Cogdell said it's a great time for those wanting to become a police officer to do so.
Not only do recruits now get paid to study at Goulburn Police Academy, but under the 'You Should Be a Cop in Your Hometown' initiative, if a graduate requests to return to where they're from to work, that area will be prioritised.
"It's extremely important now people realise if they want to join the NSW Police Force, that they get paid to go to the academy," Chief Insp Cogdell said.
"And if they come from a rural area, especially those people maybe considering it from Bathurst, they can actually nominate to come back."
