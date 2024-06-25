Council defends Raglan path work after new flooding

Here is a look at what is making news today.
A section of footpath near Ralph Cameron Oval at Raglan was labelled a slip hazard by a nearby resident after it became submerged after rain earlier this month. The situation was much to the annoyance of Vanessa Russell, who raised concerns and tried to warn council it would happen beforehand.
You can read all about the issue here.
In other news, in a remarkable achievement, Alison Wallace today celebrates 50 years with NSW Police. She spoke to deputy editor Matthew Watson ahead of the milestone, saying: "I just find it's the most rewarding job you could ever have."
And in sport, some of the best amateur boxers from across Australia descended on Bathurst for a massive two days of fighting. Organiser Jamie Fallon spoke with sports journalist Bradley Jurd, saying it was a great opportunity to showcase talent from across the Central West.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
