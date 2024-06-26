Minimum number of turbines for Oberon project? Not sure yet, company says

NEIGHBOURS to a proposed wind farm south of Oberon may be eligible for annual payments of up to $5000 per turbine within a certain distance, according to one of the two companies behind the project.
Stromlo Energy also says it is unable to nominate a minimum number of turbines to be constructed if the wind farm goes ahead because there is no turbine layout yet for the project.
The group opposing the project, however, says there are plans to install hundreds of towers.
Stromlo is - with TagEnergy - investigating the viability of the wind farm in softwood plantations in the Oberon area after a permit to do so was issued by Forestry Corporation.
TagEnergy would be the owner-operator if The Pines Wind Farm proceeds, while Stromlo is "leading all activities prior to the start of construction".
The Oberon Against Wind Towers (OAWT) group - which will hold a community meeting on Thursday, June 27 on the matter and which plans to run candidates in the next local government election - has been strongly critical of the wind farm proposal.
The group says there are plans to install hundreds of towers in the Oberon local government area and the "so-called consultation process associated with these wind tower projects is nothing but a sham - it is simply box-ticking tokenism".
OAWT has also accused Forestry Corporation and Stromlo of "disgraceful behaviour".
The Western Advocate asked Stromlo about the annual payment for people with homes neighbouring the proposed wind farm.
"Neighbour payments are a sliding scale where the owner of a neighbouring house is paid for every turbine constructed within 3.5 kilometres of their house," Stromlo director Matthew Parton said.
"Stromlo Energy want to speak with neighbours of the investigation area about this scheme."
The Pines Wind Farm website shows a neighbour to the proposed wind farm would potentially receive $1000 per year for each turbine within three and 3.5 kilometres of the house, rising to $5000 per year for each turbine within 1.5 and two kilometres of the house.
Stromlo also says there has been "excellent uptake" on its electricity bill credit scheme, "which will expand from $100 to $250 per household from the start of construction".
OAWT, meanwhile, says Oberon residents are "not the type of people who will sacrifice their way of life for a bit of a handout".
In terms of the minimum number of turbines to be constructed, Stromlo says there is no turbine layout yet, "only an investigation area", and "The Pines Wind Farm team are working to have a layout ready for public comment before the end of 2024".
OAWT has accused Stromlo of going "around town flogging off giant wind towers on private land" and Oberon mayor Mark Kellam has been critical of what he says is Stromlo moving outside the scope of the agreement that was made with Forestry Corporation.
In terms of these criticisms, Stromlo told the Western Advocate that it wants to "meet and listen to everyone in the community, especially those nearby to the forestry investigation area".
"The forestry agreement does not restrict Stromlo from discussing neighbour payments, or potential hosting opportunities with neighbouring landholders," Mr Parton said.
"Receiving neighbour payments and hosting infrastructure is a way for farming landowners to diversify their incomes and landowners have the right to choose who they talk to and what forms of income they want for their farms.
"Where neighbours to the forestry investigation area join the project, this will then form part of The Pines Wind Farm."
OBERON Against Wind Towers will hold a community meeting at 6pm on June 27 in the Oberon RSL.
Stromlo held community drop-in sessions in the Black Springs Community Hall on June 20 and 22 and plans to hold further sessions in the Oberon Library and Community Centre on July 25 and 27.
