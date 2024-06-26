Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Minimum number of turbines for Oberon project? Not sure yet, company says

MW
By Matt Watson
June 26 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEIGHBOURS to a proposed wind farm south of Oberon may be eligible for annual payments of up to $5000 per turbine within a certain distance, according to one of the two companies behind the project.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.