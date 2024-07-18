Just 80 metres behind the wheel costs Kelso driver more than $2000

A KELSO man who decided to drive 80 metres while his licence was disqualified has been ordered to pay a fine of more than $2000.
Graham Clifford Dixon, 64, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, who was charged with one count of driving during a disqualification period, did not appear in Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, June 19.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted him in his absence.
Police documents before the court said Dixon was seen driving on Bannerman Crescent on May 12, 2024.
Police - who said they recognised Dixon due to previous unrelated interactions and were aware his licence was suspended - activated their warning devices.
They said Dixon stopped his vehicle, got out and began to walk away.
Police said they called out to Dixon, but he continued walking towards the front door of the house where he had pulled up.
When police asked him why he was driving, they said he told them that he was "just driving up here to my daughter's mate".
Dixon said he had driven approximately 80 metres from his residence and that he was unable to walk the distance due to recent surgery, according to the police documents.
The court ordered Dixon to pay a fine of $2200 and disqualified him from holding a driver's licence for 12 months from June 19, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.