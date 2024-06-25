Man's condition unknown after motorbike crashes into fence on country road

A YOUNG man who crashed while riding his motorbike on a rural road at Tarana is currently being treated by paramedics.
NSW Ambulance were called to a location on Sodwalls Road, east of Tarana, at about 4.15pm on Tuesday, June 25, to reports of a single motorcycle accident.
Multiple paramedic crews attended the scene, treating a man in his 20s for a head injury and possible back injuries.
Initial reports are that the young man was riding a motorbike on Sodwalls Road before crashing into a fence.
A NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson told the Western Advocate that as of 5.10pm, paramedics were still at the scene treating the patient, and a TOLL ambulance helicopter had been dispatched.
As the patient was still being treated by paramedics at the time of speaking to the Advocate, the spokesperson could not confirm the condition of the rider or whether he was conscious or not.
It is also unclear what hospital he was being transported to.
