Sixteen people join the Bathurst High bald-headed ranks with Greatest Shave

THERE'S 16 new bald heads walking around the Bathurst High Campus, after two members of staff and 14 students went under the clippers.
And it was all for a good cause - the World's Greatest Shave.
With the aim to raise $2500 for the Leukaemia Foundation, the Bathurst High community rallied together, with a head shaving event on Tuesday, June 25.
There to help ensure the haircuts could happen, were two volunteers from Just Cuts Bathurst, who donated their time and equipment for the fundraiser.
And it was all to help provide families with practical and emotional support to get them through the many challenges that blood cancer can bring.
One of the teachers who said goodbye to her luscious locks was Cecilia Maloney, the student support officer at Bathurst High.
"I'm getting a number two, all over," she said.
That's all because of a challenge she set for the students. And they certainly rose to the occasion.
"So, I put out a challenge to our students and I said 'If 15 of you sign up to either shave, cut, or colour your hair, then I will shave my hair', and they did," she said.
"It's them that have driven me to do it. Our students are amazingly generous, and they just have so much empathy."
This empathy was especially evident, as just before the big shave, Ms Maloney was brought to tears by the act of one student and his family.
"One of our students just made me cry, because his dad made a $100 donation," she said.
To help add to the fundraising efforts, students were asked to pay entry into the room where all the action was happening, and by the time the clippers took to the first head, it was a full house.
Raising the stakes even further, was principal Ken Barwick, who was taking donations for students to sign his head with a sharpie, as it unfortunately couldn't be shaved or coloured.
The first student in the hairdressers chair was Year 9's Darius Debenham.
With one year's growth, Darius was prepared to lose his five inches of hair for the cause, but he knew he wasn't doing it alone.
"It started off as kind of like an 'if you do it, I'll do it', kind of thing, and then I think there's six or seven of my friends that are doing it," he said.
And though he wasn't participating because of his own personal experiences, he was touched by the statistics of blood cancer in Australia, after they were highlighted at a school assembly.
"I know a lot of other people who do have family members, and I know a lot about the numbers of how many people get it every day, I think it's about 14 people get diagnosed with it every day, so I just thought I would do it," he said.
Just before taking his spot in the chair, Darius said he was excited and nervous. It was a feeling that he and Ms Maloney shared.
Their feelings after the shave were also mutual.
Darius said he was feeling much lighter, while Ms Maloney said she was feeling amazing, all thanks to the Bathurst High students.
As for how she was looking with a bald head?
"Um, um, I'm not sure about that one yet - just fuzzy. I look fuzzy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.