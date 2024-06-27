Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Sixteen people join the Bathurst High bald-headed ranks with Greatest Shave

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 27 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE'S 16 new bald heads walking around the Bathurst High Campus, after two members of staff and 14 students went under the clippers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.