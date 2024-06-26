Did you feel it? Tuesday was our coldest morning in 11 months

It was no June 21, 2023.
But Bathurst's frost on Tuesday was the city's official coldest start for 11 months.
Having dipped into the minuses (as recorded by the weather station at the airport) at about 1am on Tuesday, June 25, we were at -3 by 5am and -4 by 7am and didn't manage to get above zero until 9am or so.
The official minimum recorded at the airport of -4.2 made it the coldest morning since way back on July 20, 2023, when we hit a pleasingly symmetrical -5.5.
Around the grounds on Tuesday, Orange hit -1.4 (after -3.5 on Monday), Mudgee got to -2.9 and Lithgow was -2.5.
Bathurst has now had nine minimums in the minuses out of the 26 days so far this month and two days with a single-figure maximum.
The seven-day forecast shows rain and some more frosts on the way, but nothing on the horizon to better Tuesday's -4.2.
The winter is still young, though: July is the month when the long-term mean minimum temperature at the airport weather station is a measly 0.9 degrees.
July is also the month when, last year, we had a run of nine frosts in a row.
