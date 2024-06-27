Photos: Next generation of Bathurst soccer talent light up Proctor Park

BATHURST welcomed some of the best soccer players across the region on Sunday, for the penultimate round of the Western NSW Football Youth League competition.
Representative teams from Bathurst, Orange, Dubbo, Mudgee, Lithgow and Lachlan battled it out across a number of age groups in both male and females at Proctor Park.
It was the second time Proctor Park has hosted a round of the Western NSW Football Youth League in 2024, after hosting a round back in April.
Next Sunday's round at Dubbo to be the final round of the season.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was at the Bathurst-Dubbo under 15s fixture on Sunday, with the visitors coming away with a 2-1 win on the day.
Do you recognise anyone in our photo gallery sponsored by Havenhand Mather Architects?
Heading into the final round of play, here are the competition leaders in the competitive grades:
