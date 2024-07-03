'You breach it, you're in custody,' magistrate tells man as he returns to court

A MAN who breached a community corrections order has been re-sentenced after being brought back before the courts.
Blake Rich, 23, of Stack Street, Windradyne, appeared via audio-visual link-up (AVL) before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis in Bathurst Local Court on June 5.
He was originally on a community corrections order for two years relating to two charges - damaging property and intimidation - but after he failed to do his community service work and did not report to community corrections, he was breached and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
When he appeared via AVL in Bathurst Local Court, he was told he was arrested because he wasn't engaging Corrective Services or turning up to court.
When speaking to Rich, Ms Ellis said she was going to be quite blunt with him about the court's requirements and said if he couldn't fulfil them, she would take another route.
"I'm saying no drugs, no alcohol, if you breach it, you're in custody. That's the big ask," she said to Rich, who replied with a "yes".
"So on the record, you can do it?" she asked, adding he would have to accept supervision.
Ms Ellis asked Rich what would happen to him if he used drugs not prescribed by a doctor.
"I get locked up," he replied.
Ms Ellis said to Rich that she sees potential in him, but "if you fail, you're a kid with potential in jail".
Rich was re-sentenced to a 12-month intensive corrections order with supervision.
