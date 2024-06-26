Street argument leads to alleged aggravated attack on 13-year-old girl

A third teenager, believed to be linked to an aggravated robbery of a young girl in Orange, has been arrested and charged by police.
Police attended a home in Orange around 12.25pm on Tuesday and arrested a 15-year-old girl after chasing inquiries from an incident from nearly one month ago.
The situation allegedly involved a group of three young people approaching two other teenagers - ending in claims of assault and robbery aimed at a 13-year-old victim.
After police located the third girl, she was taken to Orange Police Station on June 25 and charged with: assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of other(s).
She has been given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday, July 11.
Police say three young girls approached a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy outside a Summer Street business around 4.40pm on Saturday, May 31.
It's understood an argument took place before the three girls allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old girl.
A passer-by intervened and the three girls fled on foot with the girl's mobile phone.
The phone was later retrieved from an alleyway.
On June 13, police then arrested and charged two teens - aged 16 and 13 - who both remain before the courts.
