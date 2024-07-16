One business, two cars and 50 years of history in Bathurst

IT'S a collector's dream to be able to say that you own a manufacturer's first and last muscle cars, and that's something Bathurst man Tony Gullifer can lay claim to.
Not only does he have a stake in two significant Holden vehicles, but both the cars were first purchased in Bathurst from the same dealership, just five decades apart.
The vehicles are a 1968 HK Monaro (a Bathurst Monaro) and a 2017 Commodore SS Redline, coming from the Bathurst Motors dealership.
The Monaro spent its entire life in Bathurst, although not with Mr Gullifer.
"It's been a local car all its life and it's completely unrestored; it's just how it is, how it has stayed," he said.
He purchased it around six years ago and shares ownership of the vehicle with Peter Rosin.
The Commodore, though, was something he picked up around 2018 as General Motors prepared to retire the Holden brand in Australia.
He brought the two cars together recently at Mount Panorama to show the history of the Holden brand in Bathurst.
When the cars are seen out in public - particularly the Monaro - there is a lot of interest from passersby.
"They gravitate to it because it is a special car," Mr Gullifer said.
"Some of the muscle cars, they call them a pedigree car because they're very rare. This is actually a Bathurst Monaro."
He explained there were two HK Monaros made in 1968, the standard one with a smaller engine, and the one he owns, which was designed with a bigger engine, a manual four-speed gearbox, and a bigger fuel tank so it could race at Mount Panorama.
Mr Gullifer is also proud that both cars were purchased brand new from a local business, which he also has a connection to.
"I actually worked at Bathurst Motors in the '70s and that's how I know Tim [Sargeant] and Bathurst Motors employed a lot of people," he said.
"The Sargeant family was great for Bathurst to have. They did a lot for the community. They're real community people, the Sargeants."
Bathurst Motors got its start in 1910, with the Sargeant family coming into the business around the 1930s and holding onto it for decades.
While the family was interested in motor sport, they didn't race cars themselves, but they did have connections to the car clubs, the motor racing museum, and the big events on Mount Panorama.
The dealership would lend its tow truck, jacks and fire extinguishers for the events, and they would also help out drivers and race teams in the earlier years of the Great Race.
"We had close association with on-the-road cars. We haven't had a close association, in later years, with racing cars, but in the late '50s and the early '60s we did," Mr Sargeant said.
"... They'd actually sleep in our workshop and work on their cars, and of course things evolved and they had pantechnicons and this sort of stuff with all their spare parts. It's a different thing today."
