Jayden flies high as Central Tablelands shines at Landcare awards

THE NSW Landcare Awards have proudly announced this year's winners, recognising the outstanding contributions by locals from across the state to environmental conservation, sustainable farming and community wellbeing.
The awards ceremony, held at Sergeants Mess in Chowder Bay, Mosman, on June 3, 2024, honoured the remarkable achievements of individuals, groups and organisations dedicated to protecting NSW's natural resources and building resilient landscapes for the future.
The Landcare Awards celebrate diverse projects spanning climate innovation, community partnerships, sustainable agriculture, youth involvement and collaboration with First Nations communities.
From the Central Tablelands Regional Landcare Network, seven nominations showcased the region's commitment to these causes:
Among these, Jayden Gunn and the Little River Landcare Group were selected as finalists, highlighting their exceptional contributions to the Landcare movement.
NextGen Landcare Award finalist Jayden Gunn has dedicated his life to the preservation of nature, particularly woodland birds.
As the Central NSW Woodland Birds Project co-ordinator, Jayden's efforts span the Central West and Central Tablelands.
His conservation work, deeply rooted in his personal history, is supported by his involvement with Mid Lachlan Landcare and Intrepid Landcare.
Jayden's journey with Intrepid Landcare began in 2018 and has seen him transition from a participant to a board member.
His initial connection with the organisation was sparked at the National Landcare Conference, where he attended as the vertebrate pest animal co-ordinator for Mid Lachlan Landcare.
Jayden's extensive work in managing vertebrate pest animals through community-driven initiatives underscores the importance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges.
His passion for bird conservation, particularly the glossy black cockatoo, exemplifies his dedication to environmental stewardship.
His work with BirdLife Australia and his talent in environmental and bird photography have made significant contributions to conservation education.
Jayden's story, rooted in a pragmatic and hopeful perspective, serves as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.
The Little River Landcare Group from Yeoval received the Australian Government Sustainable Agriculture Landcare Award for the group's Soil PET (People, Education and Training) Project.
This extensive soil-testing project, which ran over two years, performed 1337 soil tests across the Central Tablelands and Central West.
The project, led by project officer Phoebe Gulliver, involved 260 participants from 75 properties and included 16 workshops where landholders could meet with fellow producers and scientists from the NSW Soil Knowledge Network.
The project's success lay in its incremental soil testing approach, which allowed producers to see stratified layers of soil acidification or mineral deposits.
This method provided detailed insights into soil health, leading to significant management changes and revitalisation projects across the region.
Data from the project was preserved in national databases, ensuring its utility for future reference.
The recognition at the NSW Landcare Awards affirms the group's dedication to sustainable agriculture and their impact on the community.
As Allan Nicholson, Little River Landcare vice chair, stated, the award bolsters their confidence to continue and expand their vital work.
The NSW Landcare Awards also celebrated other outstanding projects, including the Wallabadah Community Association's climate innovation efforts and Nell Chaffey's lifelong dedication to Landcare.
The winners will compete at the National Landcare Awards in 2025, representing NSW's excellence in environmental conservation and community resilience.
The Central Tablelands Regional Landcare Network congratulates all of our nominees and recognises the vital work done by all our volunteers across the region to help make our environment and communities better!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.