Medical centre was at 'feasibility limit'

Here is a look at what is making news today.
The construction company behind the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) has spoken out about the disappointing decision that has put an end to the project for the foreseeable future.
Company director Garry Zauner said the development group couldn't fund the additional car parking spaces the council wanted, saying the group was "at the very edges of our feasibility limit".
You can read the full report here.
In other news, neighbours to a proposed wind farm south of Oberon may be eligible for annual payments of up to $5000 per turbine within a certain distance, according to one of the two companies behind the project.
Stromlo Energy also says it is unable to nominate a minimum number of turbines to be constructed if the wind farm goes ahead because there is no turbine layout yet for the project.
You can read all about where the proposal is at ahead of an Oberon Against Wind Towers community meeting on tonight at 6pm at the Oberon RSL.
And in sport, journalist Bradley Jurd has his opinion on the AFL Central West competition and how organisers could change it up heading into 2025, after another massive Bathurst Bushrangers win.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
