'No frills' night under the stars is how this businessman is changing lives

A NIGHT under the stars, gazing out at the cityscape reflecting off of a wharf.
It might sound like you've signed up for the ultimate weekend away at a luxurious resort but for many, it's the only place they have to sleep; outside in the cool conditions of winter.
As part of his eighth Vinnies CEO Sleepout, Bathurst-based Morse Group managing partner, Justin Enright embarked on yet another eye-opening experience at the White Bay Cruise Terminal in Rozelle on June 20, 2024.
Putting on a beanie, a scarf and a coat to sleep outside has become a part of Mr Enright's yearly routine, with the harshness of homelessness something that continues to strike a chord.
"What I like about this is that there are no frills," Mr Enright said.
"One of the speakers on the night was a stock broker by occupation who had fallen on hard times ... homelessness doesn't discriminate, it can happen to anyone at any time."
With his fundraising efforts nearing his goal of $10,000, Mr Enright could not speak more highly of the services provided by St Vincent de Paul Society to Australians in need through emergency accommodation and supplies.
At the time of publication, Mr Enright has raised over $62,800 in his eight years of participation.
"Fundraising was harder this year across the board but in times like these, there's a greater draw on resources of people like Vinnies," he said.
The Vinnies CEO Sleepout has been held on the longest and coldest night each year since 2006, with at present, over 28,100 people experiencing homelessness in NSW.
"Absolutely" was Mr Enright's response when asked if he would be partaking in future events, with the grounding experience something he looks forward to.
"While it keeps picking my nerves, I'll keep going back. It's part of my routine now," Mr Enright said.
