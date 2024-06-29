See Bathurst's famous mountain recreated using 150,000 pieces of LEGO

IT took 650 hours of work and more than 150,000 LEGO pieces to create, and all of that has resulted in an awe-inspiring new permanent exhibition piece at the National Motor Racing Museum (NMRM).
The Brickman, Ryan McNaught, has created another large-scale LEGO model of Mount Panorama-Wahluu, which has been donated to the museum.
The model was created in 2020 for the Honda Australia-LEGO Masters Australia partnership, and is affectionately known as "Mount Hondarama".
Councillor Robert Taylor said he'd been contacted by a former racer, who was looking to find a home for the model.
"Tony Hinton rang me up and he was the head of the bike department at Honda, and he's raced here at Bathurst," Cr Taylor said.
"Of course, the Hinton name is synonymous in Bathurst with Hinton Drive. His grandfather is Harry Hinton, his father Eric and Harry Jr raced here, his uncle Robert, himself and Peter.
"Tony rang up and said, 'We've got this LEGO model here of Mount Panorama and we really don't know what to do with it; would you be interested in taking it off our hands?'.
"I said, 'Most definitely', if they were going to donate it, and that's how it came about."
Thanks to those conversations, the museum now has a unique piece on display amongst some historic motorcycles and cars.
The model features the iconic circuit, the pit complex, race cars, spectators, wildlife and plenty of other little details for people to find.
Mayor Jess Jennings thinks it will be a hit amongst visitors to the museum.
"There's a lot of little realistic nods to what goes on around the track," he said.
It's not the first time a LEGO model of Mount Panorama has been in Bathurst.
The Brickman was commissioned to create two LEGO models - one of Mount Panorama-Wahluu and the other of Pit Straight - for an exhibition at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG) in November, 2016.
The exhibition was so popular that the models were rolled out again in July, 2017 for the school holidays at the Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum.
It is expected that the new LEGO model will be just as popular for the NMRM.
"LEGO is a winner and it's always popular. This will be no different, and I reckon there's a lot more that could be done in the LEGO world based on Mount Panorama," Cr Jennings said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.