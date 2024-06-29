A few quick points about batteries that should put sceptics in the shade | Eco News

MY column on solar batteries ("Think big with batteries to avoid solar confidence waning", June 15) received a reply from a reader making points about the cost and reliability of solar power and batteries, and the pollution involved in their manufacture.
She extrapolates the cost ($8000-$15,000) of household batteries to grid scale batteries.
Grid batteries, while huge, have economies of scale, and the fact that so many are being installed illustrates their cost-effectiveness.
She points out, correctly, that solar power in winter, on cloudy days (and at night) doesn't work well.
When we have cloud and rain, it's normally windy, so wind turbines can fill in somewhat during those times, and correctly engineering solar, wind and battery systems will ensure that we have enough power available most of the time.
And yes, gas-fired power is (currently) a good fill in. It can be ramped up quite quickly; coal-fired power cannot.
And we have other tricks up our sleeve - solar thermal and pumped hydro can store power during off-peak times to fill in during peak demand.
The term "mix" is often used; we need a mix of technologies to replace coal.
One of the letter-writer's assertions was that "even the largest and most expensive batteries in the world only last about 20 minutes".
Where does this come from? Her mobile phone? Her laptop? Her car?
A battery will last as long as the load can run on the battery's capacity. For example, a 500 MWH battery - one that's being installed currently - would run Bathurst's 35 MW load for more than 14 hours. Longer at night when load is low.
And yes, solar panels and wind turbines and batteries all need some input from fossil fuels. But once they are in, that's it. No more continuing, increasing pollution like coal and gas-fired power.
My Eco News colleague Ashley Bland's excellent column in June 22's Western Advocate ("Have you done the nuclear numbers?") has two examples of how renewables work out cheaper than the current grid costs, and the Coalition's proposed nuclear power solution.
The letter-writer makes no reference at all to the opinion of 90 per cent of the world's scientists that if we don't stop using fossil fuels, we will be heading for a climate disaster that will cost us far more than any power generation to mitigate, if we can.
Governments have subsidised coal and gas for decades, so subsidising renewables instead can only lead to a cleaner and more sustainable future.
