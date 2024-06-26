Dave's ready to show his metal mettle during latest of classic series shows

THEY couldn't decide on their favourite Metallica album, so they're playing songs from a heap of them.
Dave Webb, Todd Brownlow, Les Burroughs and Quinn Luxford will perform the best of Metallica during the latest of the classic series shows at The Victoria in Keppel Street.
They say Enter Sandman, Master Of Puppets, Nothing Else Matters, One and plenty of others will be on the set list for the show on Thursday, July 4.
It comes after Webb and friends immersed themselves in the ripped jeans, leather and leopard print of Def Leppard to play the iconic Hysteria album at Orange's Agrestic Grocer and Bathurst's Victoria last year.
For more information on the Metallica show, visit The Victoria or Dave Webb Music Facebook pages.
THE Classic Album Series shows have been a feature at the Victoria for a number of years.
Albums played in the past include the self-titled The Doors, Nirvana Unplugged In New York and Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisited.
In February 2020, Orange musicians Liv Mirrington, Jock Pryse Jones, Seb Key and Cass Key performed Angus and Julia Stone's groundbreaking 2010 album Down The Way - a more modern selection for the series.
