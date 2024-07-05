There's almost $5m owed to people across the Central West. Could some of it be yours?

Not so strong on keeping tabs on paperwork or think you missed out on payments because you've changed address?
Or who knows, it could be an unexpected windfall from a relative's will - either way, Revenue NSW is here to help.
A whopping $21.8 million in "unclaimed money" has been returned to NSW households and businesses this financial year.
But there's still a stockpile of $234 million still looking for the right home.
Of that, more than 11,886 claims are linked to the Central West - totalling $4,389,039. Of that, Bathurst has $828,011 in unclaimed money.
With 2,414 items waiting to be claimed, among the highest is $285,806 in trust funds and $190,020 in unpresented cheques.
"Unclaimed money" takes many forms. It can be payments, refunds, unpresented cheques, dividends and the money that goes astray when people move, die, change their name or lose paperwork.
Revenue NSW holds those payments but tries to get the money to the correct individual. Last year the department sent letters to more than 11,000 people in the home of finding the right home for $8 million.
But only around a quarter of that was ultimately returned.
You will be able to make a claim through the NSW Revenue portal.
It is free to make a claim but it's also important to have the right documents before claiming so you can be verified as the owner.
Once you've provided satisfactory ownership to the money, you should expect to receive an outcome within 28 days.
If you cannot lodge your claim online, you can download the Unclaimed Money Claim Form, and then email the completed form with all supporting documentation.
