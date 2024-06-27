Western Advocate
Mayor says parking plan would have created 'a much bigger problem' for CBD

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
June 27 2024
MAYOR Jess Jennings says Bathurst council did everything it could to support the plans for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC), but the parking issue just could not be overcome.

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

