Vine & Tap to end a 'good era' after selling the business into 'safe hands'

IT'S the end of an era for Bathurst restaurant Vine & Tap, as owners Trish Marino and Stephen Swart prepare to hand over the reins.
They have recently sold the family business after owning and running it for seven years.
During that time, the brother and sister-in-law duo revolutionised the dining scene in Bathurst.
But, as of Sunday, June 30, the pair will be farewelling the eatery and wine bar with a celebration for the staff.
That's all before they welcome the new owner, Michael Madden.
And Mr Madden is no stranger to the bar. He has been working as the head chef at Vine & Tap for almost three years.
But, despite knowing that the restaurant is in very capable hands, Mr Swart said that he is feeling mixed emotions ahead of the final day of trade.
"It's bittersweet. We've been on the market for a while, but who was to know that I was standing next to the future owner? So, it's all worked out really well, and it's going into safe hands," he said.
The bar, which first opened to the public in December of 2017, was brought to life after Mrs Marino and Mr Swart decided to combine their particular skill sets.
For Mrs Marino, she had always dreamed of opening her own restaurant, after growing up in an Italian family and seeing first-hand the passion that comes with sharing a meal.
As for Mr Swart, he spent the better part of three decades in the hospitality industry.
And then the stars aligned.
"Stephen was working as a licensee down at The Rocks, and I proposed the idea having an Italian share-style wine bar," Mrs Marino said.
"And it was at the same time that they sold, and I resigned, and it was just like it was meant to be," Mr Swart added.
"So, I did the food part, and I enjoyed that, and Stephen bought his expertise with the wines. Together we made a great team," Mrs Marino said.
That great team was responsible for showcasing a range of simple, yet delicious Italian foods, as well as local and imported beers, wines and cocktails, all amongst the welcoming vines and cobblestones of the Brooke Moore Centre.
And during their time as owners, the pair shared many fond memories, especially when they were able to serve some of Australia's finest.
Several celebrities have wined and dined at the bar in their time, including Rebel Wilson, Mark Webber, Shane Porteous, Julieanne Newbould, Edwina Bartholomew, Grant Denyer and HG Nelson.
But it was their time together as a family that both Mrs Marino and Mr Swart looked back on with great fondness.
"I remember the first week was just so busy, so busy. We were trading from Tuesday to Sunday, and it was just, every night, it was just so busy," Mr Swart said.
"I was living with Trish and the family at the time and I remember we would just get home and we would just be so exhausted. Our dinner was a bottle of soda water, cheese corn chips, and the occasional gozleme from Aldi."
And family time is exactly what the pair have in mind for their retirement.
With Mrs Marino recently welcoming a granddaughter, and Mr Swart with one grandchild and another on the way, they both plan to utilise their newfound freedom by spending more time with loved ones.
In the meantime, they both expressed their thanks to the Bathurst community for the support they received during their time as owners.
"It's been a good era," Mrs Marino said.
"We're very proud of what we have achieved in the six-and-a-half years, because of the type of style of eating, and the cuisine and all of that, and the wines, and just the exposure for everyone."
