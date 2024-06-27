Pre-teen whacked with serious charge after alleged robbery on busy street

An 11-year-old has copped a serious charge from police in Orange following an alleged robbery on one of the city's busiest streets.
Shortly after 6pm on Tuesday, June 25, police were called to Byng Street in Orange following reports of a robbery.
Officers say they spoke with a 15-year-old boy on arrival, who displayed minor injuries.
After commencing inquiries into the incident, police then attended two different addresses in Orange to speak with two young males.
One was aged 13 the other was 11 years old.
Though the two boys were not arrested, they will will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Following further inquiries on Wednesday, June 26, police arrested an 11-year-old boy in the Orange area around 2pm.
He was taken to Orange Police Station and charged with: robbery in company.
The boy was granted conditional bail, due to appear at a children's court on Thursday, July 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.