Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Police
Watch

Pre-teen whacked with serious charge after alleged robbery on busy street

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 27 2024 - 11:23am, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An 11-year-old has copped a serious charge from police in Orange following an alleged robbery on one of the city's busiest streets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.