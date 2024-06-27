CBD block closes as latest Bathurst Winter Festival looms

A BLOCK of Russell Street has closed to traffic as the countdown begins to the next Bathurst Winter Festival.
Bathurst Regional Council says the ice-rink infrastructure takes nearly a week to build, so workers will be getting their skates on to make sure everything is ready for the festival's opening day on Saturday, July 6.
The Winter Playground in the middle of the CBD will, this year, include the ice-rink, the two-storey carousel and two other rides for the entire festival period, according to council.
There will also be a food truck in the Winter Playground daily.
For more information about the Bathurst Winter Festival events and activities, go to bathurstwinterfestival.com.au or have a look at the Bathurst Winter Festival Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.