We'll give you a warm glow during these cold weekends | Tuned In

WHETHER you're pottering in the garden, or staying inside by the heater, 2MCE will be your companion over frosty winter weekends.
On alternate Saturday mornings, you'll hear a mix of contemporary indie and easy listening music with Allan Levings on Saturday Morning Music.
Allan will also keep you up to date with weather and community information.
On alternate weeks, you'll hear The Rock Pile with Alan Taylor, who showcases classic rock and roll hits from the 1950s and beyond.
At noon on Saturday, you'll hear folk music presented by the Bathurst Folk Club every fortnight.
When they're not at 2MCE, they're often off playing gigs in the region. In their place, you'll hear The Folk Show from the Community Radio Network.
If you love country music, you'll be treated to three hours of tracks and interviews on Saturday afternoon with Rick's Country Mix from 2pm.
Rick loves to support new Australian artists and cover a wide spectrum of country music sub-genres.
Saturday evening takes you into a retrospective of music hits, beginning with Retro Top 40 with Tim Williams, playing charting hits from the 1960s, 70s and 80s.
At 7pm is Saturday Night Jukebox, 2MCE's long-running request show where alternating presenters Jeff Cox and Ron Gibson take your calls and texts, playing a wide range of classic hits.
The nostalgia continues on Sunday at 6am. If you're an early bird, you'll hear Sixties Rewind with Tim Williams, playing hits from the 1960s.
Sunday mornings on 2MCE then take you through a mix of contemporary Australian music, Real World Gardener with Marianne Cannon, and our Sunday Jazz programming.
2MCE's longest running folk program, Come All Ye with Bruce Cameron, is on at noon every Sunday, followed by The Country Music Club with Chris Tobin at 2pm, playing your favourite classic country music.
You'll get another dose of nostalgia with Jive After Five with Alan Taylor at 5pm and Here It Comes Again with Jeff Cox at 8pm.
In between, you'll hear Celtic music from across the isles on The Connection with Roger Hargraves at 7pm.
At 10pm Sunday, you'll hear religious programming on Encounter with Dean Field, featuring a mix of popular contemporary Christian music and worship.
