Grant will help Eglinton Public put leadership on the lunchtime menu

CONVERSATION and creativity.
Eglinton Public says both are encouraged by a new initiative that has received a four-figure boost.
Charles Sturt University representatives met with the principal, staff and students at Eglinton Public recently after the school received a 2024 Community University Partnership (CUP) grant of $1000.
The grant has been given to support the school's new Lunchtime Leadership Clubs program.
Principal Kaileen Carr said the lunchtime clubs are run by volunteer students and the funds will be used to purchase materials for each of the clubs as needed, including craft materials.
"The school developed the Lunchtime Leadership Clubs concept and applied for a CUP grant because data showed social belonging is a specific area of need at the school," she said.
"This is just one of several strategies the school is developing to support students to be more socially engaged.
"The lunchtime clubs provide students the opportunity to lead a club of their choice with a small group of their peers, creating opportunities for students to work alongside other students that they may not have worked with before or met in class.
"The clubs will facilitate conversation and creativity between the students in a relaxed atmosphere, assisting the formation of new friendships."
CSU vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon said student-led programs "provide many benefits to both the school and in empowering our young people".
"It was a wonderful opportunity to meet the principal, staff and students at Eglinton Public School and for the university to show its support and advocacy for maximising educational outcomes in the region," she said of CSU's visit.
CSU says the CUP grants program assists regional projects that support cultural, economic, sporting and environmental development or higher education aspirations, particularly among youth in the university's regions.
The 2024 CUP grants program had 10 recipient organisations from the Bathurst region.
Applications for the 2025 grants program will open at the beginning of next year and can be made via the "grants" page on the CSU website.
