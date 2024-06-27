Schumacher dealt major blow on eve of 24 Hours of Spa debut

BATHURST driver Brad Schumacher has been dealt a major blow ahead of his international debut at the 100th 24 Hours of Spa.
Schumacher is due to race with Haas RT's Audi R8 GT3, but has been diagnosed with Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) after feeling run down since arriving in Belgium and a challenging opening test at Spa-Francorchamps on Tuesday, June 25.
EBV causes a person to feel tired, rundown and other flu-like symptoms and while it's something bodies can fight off with time, it can also make one feel unwell for a sustained period of time.
The Bathurst local has been quick to receive treatment through a connection from his hometown and he's been given advice to ensure he has the best chance of getting through the event.
"Sometimes things can happen at the worst possible time and this is one of those times," said Schumacher via his social media.
"Over the past week I have been progressively feeling more run down, until eventually upon arrival to Belgium it has become unmanageable.
"Fortunately, a friend from home is currently in Europe for the Tour De France and has learnt of my condition.
"They have got me in touch with a leading sports doctor based in Belgium who has helped elite athletes in cycling with this condition. I now have some good direction for recovery and management of the symptoms.
"We'll take it day-by-day from here and fingers crossed my health will become better as the week goes on."
Schumacher and teammate Will Brown currently sit second in the Fanatec GT Australia standings following a race win at the most recent round at The Bend.
The 24 Hours of Spa marks the third round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge and celebrates its centenary event, with the race to start on June 29.
