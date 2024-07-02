Snaps of students and staff shaving for a good cause at Bathurst High

NOT everyone can describe the feeling of watching their luscious locks tumble down their shoulders and onto the ground.
But 16 members of the Bathurst High community can, after 14 students and two staff members participated in the 2024 World's Greatest Shave.
The group took centre stage in pairs knowing they were in good hands, with Just Cuts Bathurst representatives donating their services for the cause.
Hairdressers Alie Grace and Kassandra Devjak got to work on the 14 students and two staff members - Justin Edmunds and student support officer Cecilia Maloney.
Both staff members wanted to do their bit to support the Leukaemia Foundation, and by putting their hands up it also encouraged students to do so.
This then created a ripple effect, and before long there were students putting up their hands to shave, cut or colour their hair, all to raise funds and help people living with blood cancer.
The goal at the outset was to raise $2500 for the cause, but due to the excitement on the day, students rallied and a total of $3129 was raised on the day.
Western Advocate representatives attended the event at Bathurst High on June 25, 2024, and grabbed some photos of everyone supporting the cause.
