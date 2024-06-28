Fallon dream is a reality, after signing contract with NRL Women's club

Bathurst talent Kate Fallon has continued her rise up the rugby league ladder, after securing a NRLW contract for the 2024 season.
The NSW under 19s representative was announced as a Parramatta Eels player earlier this month.
The versatile rookie has been named as a winger on Parramatta's website, however, when playing for the South Sydney Rabbitohs' Tarsha Gale Cup squad in 2023, she captained the team while playing a mix of positions including second row and lock.
In her debut with the NSW under 19s team last year, Fallon came off the bench for an 11-minute spell in the second half to replace starting prop Latisha Smythe.
Even though the result didn't go her way, the match time for Fallon capped off an amazing 12-month window, in which she gave birth to her first child and came back to make the team of the tournament at the Women's National Championships.
Fallon and her Eels teammates will kick-off their new season next month, when they travel north to take on the Brisbane Broncos on the Sunshine Coast.
This year will be Parramatta's fourth season in the NRL Women's Premiership, with the Eels making the grand final back in 2022, which resulted in a 32-12 defeat to the Newcastle Knights.
Last year, the Eels collected the wooden spoon, only winning one of their nine games.
It'll also be the first outing for new Eels coach Steve Georgallis, the former Eastern Suburbs, Western Suburbs and Wests Tigers utility announced back in November 2023.
"I'm really looking forward to connecting with the Eels playing group and working closely with assistant coach Kate Mullaly and the rest of our staff to ensure we build a successful football program next season," he said.
"Western Sydney is the heart of rugby league and the Parramatta Eels are a big part of that, so it's very exciting to lead the women's program and continue to build on the great work that has already been done in that space."
