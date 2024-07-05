'My goal': Savannah has aged care career plans after treading new path at TAFE

"EVERYTHING felt more relaxed, we were treated like adults, and the smaller classes meant more one-on-one time with the teacher."
That's what Savannah Cousins says of the TAFE NSW Bathurst course that has given her a year 10 equivalent outside of a traditional high school environment.
Savannah said she had heard good things about TAFE from friends who were completing technical and vocational education and training courses, "but it was my deputy principal that helped me make the decision to enrol".
"I'm looking forward to coming back next term to complete my year 11 and 12 equivalent, and then my goal is to work in aged care," she said.
TAFE NSW Bathurst recently celebrated the graduation of its Certificate II in Career Preparation cohort, which included Savannah.
Teacher Cameron Johnson said it is important to celebrate the milestones, which he said demonstrate the students' commitment to furthering their education.
"Young people take up this course for various reasons, but they all have a common end goal and that is to improve their employment opportunities through education," he said.
"This course focuses on the key subjects that they would be learning at school, like maths and English, but we also make sure they have the life skills needed to embark on a successful career.
"It's inspiring to see them work hard, work as a team, and to see most of them enrol in the year 11 and 12 equivalent qualification, or other courses of interest, next term.
"Committing to this course has given them a great foundation for their careers and they all know that the more they learn, the more options and opportunities they will have down the track."
