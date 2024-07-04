We have the skills and the experience to help you navigate a difficult time | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
RELATIONSHIPS Australia NSW offers a mediation service called the Family Relationship Centre (FRC).
We provide valuable support for people who need help to manage their relationship breakdown.
This includes challenges and disputes around post-separation parenting or property arrangements.
What is family law mediation?
FAMILY Dispute Resolution (FDR) is a practical way for separating or separated partners to try to resolve disagreements and make arrangements for the future.
It's a way of jointly working through to reach agreements on matters relating to their children such as living arrangements, effective communication, child support, education, healthcare, holiday arrangements, finances, property and more.
The process can take place at any time - sometimes even years after a relationship has ended.
Sessions will take place with a qualified mediator, who'll facilitate conversations about matters that can be sensitive and emotional, helping people develop their own agreements.
The mediator helps clients sort out issues, and develop mutually satisfactory, workable agreements.
We can support you with:
The process involves:
Other benefits of FDR include:
Relationship breakdowns are often emotional and difficult, and it's normal to feel overwhelmed when beginning the separation process.
To help you through, we offer a wide range of accessibility options to ensure our services are inclusive.
These can range from, but are not limited to:
If you would like to arrange an appointment or to inquire further, please contact us on (02) 6333 8888.
