Justin's losing his luscious locks to raise money for pregnancy, infant loss

Trigger warning: This story contains details about pregnancy and infant death. If you or someone you know is struggling contact SANDS (1300 072 637) or Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636).
AFTER the loss of their baby boy at 40 weeks and one day pregnant, Kaylah and Justin Collins experienced unimaginable grief - a grief that they continue to process every day.
Now, the couple, alongside other bereaved parents, are paving the way for better processes surrounding infant loss.
And in the process, Mr Collins is saying goodbye to his luscious locks.
In the immediacy following the death of their son Kalin in 2018, Mr and Mrs Collins found themselves bombarded with offers of service.
But, after the initial flood of information, they discovered a significant lack of ongoing assistance.
That's when Kaylah, alongside other grieving mothers and strong women, decided to start the Central West Pregnancy and Infant Loss group (CWPAIL).
"We all met at a bereaved Mother's Day High Tea, and we just went 'look, our experiences were pretty shitty and we don't want any other parents to feel the same'," Mrs Collins said.
"So we thought, 'that's it, we'll do it ourselves'."
The group holds monthly meetings surrounding the topic of Child and Infant Loss. The next group will be held in July with a focus on men's mental health.
It will be held in conjunction with The Amend Project.
And, in the spirit of doing it themselves, Mr Collins will be doing his bit to ensure that the group has as many offerings as possible.
He's getting the chop, and losing his luscious locks to raise money for the group.
On Saturday, July 6, he will take the clippers to his head of hair, which has been growing for six years, at a lunchtime event held from the function room of B Town BBQ.
"It will be predominantly shaved, but I'm going to get the scissors through some of it ... it will get to a satisfactory level of short," he said.
"I don't have too much of a receding hairline, so I'm pretty confident that if I want it back I can just grow it back.
"But, we will see how rough the skull is underneath, it's been a hot minute since it's been out, but it's just hair."
During this "hot minute" of having long hair, Mr and Mrs Collins have welcomed two beautiful children into the world, who have never seen their dad without his several inches of tresses.
Having set a goal of $5000, a week out from the event, Mr Collins has managed to raise more than $3,500 for the cause. Donations can be made via PayPal through a fundraiser link.
Every cent will be donated to CWPAIL, and will go towards funding catering for group events, venue hire, information packs, and eventually take-home resources.
As the group is entirely volunteer based, funds will also go towards assisting co-founders of the group to undertake home visits for those in need.
"We're kind of like the big sisters that come over to help," Mrs Collins said.
