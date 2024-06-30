Western Advocate
All that glittered was at the centre of early Sofala life | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
Updated June 30 2024 - 5:34pm, first published 5:00pm
Sofala town sprang up on the banks of the Turon River.
OUR image this week shows an old photo of Sofala township - a township that was the result of gold being found nearby in Lewis Ponds Creek. By June 1851, Sofala was awash with canvas tents. By December, it had the Royal Hotel and a general store.

It was alluvial gold that the prospectors were initially working, but this soon dwindled. Miners looked elsewhere along the Turon River and found the first reef gold.

