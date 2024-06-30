Is it wheelie over? Emotions fly after thirty-year adventure comes to an end

AFTER thirty years in the wheelie bin business, the time has come for Geoff Feltham to hang up his boots but is it goodbye forever?
It was 1994: Mr Feltham was being "written off" by doctors because of a ruptured disc after years of heavy labour when he stumbled across his new calling.
Bathurst Wheeley Bin Cleaners came to life after Mr Feltham was inspired by a Dubbo business, and after asking an abundance of questions, off he went.
With more people calling Bathurst home and the number of bins per household growing by two, Mr Feltham never missed a beat.
His methods of cleaning changed over the years too, from humble beginnings with a Gernie pressure cleaner to a wheelie bin washing machine in 2012 that could wash two bins at a time.
"I remember when I started cleaning Otto bins I was only cleaning a few a week. Now I'm cleaning and deodorizing more than I can count, and there is always another around the corner requiring our service," Mr Feltham said.
A wave of emotions flooded Mr Feltham as an eager Hugh Vickers put a deposit down on the business, ready for a change of hands to take place.
"The solicitors rang me up and said they've paid their deposit ... it sort of hit me then, I was pretty emotional," Mr Feltham said.
"I came home and told the wife, I was really quiet, I didn't know how to react to it ... but I am happy to be handing over the next Otto bin wash to a younger, local, family man Hugh Vickers."
Although he has handed over the reins, Mr Feltham said he won't let old age get the better of him, promising to lend a hand on a casual basis for the next year.
"It's been a wonderful journey, I've enjoyed all of it," he said.
"I will miss catching up with the customers, watching their family grow up. It's been a fantastic job."
Mr Vickers said he is "really excited to be taking over but a big congratulations to Geoff on his retirement".
The business will officially change hands on June 28, with the first day of operation under 'Bathurst Wheelie Bin Cleaning' on July 1.
