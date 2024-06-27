Private hospital's relocation plans hampered

Here is a look at what is making news today.
The general manager of the Bathurst Private Hospital has expressed his disappointment at the loss of the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) development.
Senior journalist, Rachel Chamberlain spoke with Bathurst Private Hospital's general manager, Geoff Oakley, who said he feels the parties involved had lost sight of the concept of BIMC and what it would do for Bathurst, instead getting bogged down in the car parking issue.
And, in other news, from young boys dreaming of putting on the navy blue uniform, to young men enjoying day two on the job, Bathurst has secured three new cops on the beat.
While Aryan Gounder, Sam Kiho and Nikhil Pratap came from three different walks of life, they have had one thing in common since they were kids - a desire to join the police force.
Journalist Amy Rees spoke to the new officers during their first week on the job.
And in sport, three Bathurst basketballers have been selected in the Basketball NSW Talented Athlete Program. The program will put the trio on the right path to developing their games, with the potential to one day play in the NBL or WNBL.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor
