Join the journey: Emms Mooney's fresh faces keen to help those in the market

THERE'S some fresh faces embarking on a new chapter, ready to guide Bathurst buyers and sellers on their journeys to a new chapter as well.
Elders Emms Mooney Bathurst has recently welcomed two new members to the team.
And with different backgrounds and experiences, Emily Sim and Peta Cutler set to be a real asset to the local agency.
Having grown up in Oberon, before moving to Bathurst and then out to O'Connell, Ms Cutler has spent her whole life in the region.
Between schooling and sporting communities, plus her time in the police force, Ms Cutler has a great list of connections in the region.
Ms Cutler is also the wife of a well-known builder in Bathurst, so she has gained a range of skills which she hopes will help as she embarks down her new career as a real estate agent.
"I don't have history in real estate ... but I've always been interested in real estate," she said.
"I love following what's happening in the market. But just like policing, I love forming those connections with people too.
"So, I'm looking forward to being part of that buying and selling journey with people."
Meanwhile, Ms Sim has a long history in real estate, however is new to the Bathurst region.
Growing up in country Victoria, Ms Sim began working in real estate as soon as she left school.
And 30-odd years later, she is bringing her expertise to Bathurst.
Having spent about 10 years in Victoria and then 20 years in Sydney running her own agency, when making the move to O'Connell at the start of the year, she was the perfect candidate to join the local Elders Emms Mooney team.
Especially having known agency director Patrick Bird for around 10 years.
"Pat and I have been friends for a long time and we met through work," Ms Sim said.
"An interesting fact about Pat and I is when I had my own agency in Sydney, the first property on our rent role, Pat was our first landlord.
"So, if I was coming back into real estate [after moving to Bathurst], I was always coming here."
Both Ms Cutler and Ms Sim have been on the job since around the start of June, and have both settled in very nicely.
Mr Bird said hiring both ladies was a no-brainer, and he's looking forward to seeing them flourish in their new roles.
