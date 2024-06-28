Young boy hit by a car, taken to hospital for further observation

A YOUNG boy has been taken to Bathurst Hospital after being hit by a car in Kelso.
Emergency services were called at around 10am on Friday morning, June 28, in response to reports that a car had hit a boy on Boyd Street in Kelso.
The incident occurred near the View Street intersection.
Police and ambulance crews both attended the scene, with paramedics treating the boy, who is believed to be eight years old, for minor injuries to his arms.
The boy was taken to Bathurst Hospital following the accident for further observation.
Police questioned the parties involved and are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.
