Alison Wallace celebrates 50 years serving in the NSW Police Force

ALISON Wallace recently celebrated five decades working in what she describes as "the best job you could ever have" - being a member of the NSW Police Force.
Ms Wallace's career began in Parkes, in 1974, before she made the move to Bathurst in 1979, where she has held numerous roles at the station.
And her endless contributions and dedication to the force was celebrated at the Bathurst Police Station on June 26, 2024.
Ms Wallace was joined by current and past colleagues and friends at a morning tea to celebrate her 50 years in the force, where a delicious cake satisfied everyone's taste buds.
Ms Wallace said there's been ups and downs during her time, but she wouldn't want to be anywhere else.
"Over the 50 years, I've been through a lot of sad things, but I've also been through some wonderful things we've been able to do for the members of the public and just in general," she said.
"But the worst thing about loving this job so much is ever thinking about leaving."
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the morning tea and grabbed some photos of those in attendance.
