'It's not worth it': Farraway, Toole fired-up on Oberon's behalf in wind farm fight

THE Nationals' Paul Toole and Sam Farraway were in different parts of a packed-out room but they had something similar to say after the latest Oberon Against Wind Towers community meeting.
Both are adamant that the Oberon community is not being heard when it comes to wind tower proposals in that district.
The Oberon Against Wind Towers (OAWT) group's gathering attracted a crowd of hundreds on Thursday, June 27 that spilled from the main room in the Oberon RSL into an adjoining space.
"Whether it's state government, local government or federal government, they've got to listen to the community," Mr Farraway said after the meeting was finished.
"Now, I think we're having this discussion.
"Obviously the Coalition has come out with an alternate energy plan.
"We've got a community here that don't want a bar of this.
"And I think what I am hearing from the community and what I'm hearing tonight is, one, they don't feel as if they're being listened to by clearly their federal member, but they don't feel as if they're being listened to by Forestry [Corporation] either.
"And I think the clear message tonight is that Forestry have sold out the Oberon community.
"Their consultation is not up to scratch."
The meeting was held to provide an update on two proposed wind farm projects in the Oberon area: the Paling Yards Wind Farm on private land north of Taralga (whose environmental impact statement was placed on exhibition last year); and a wind farm in the Gurnang, Vulcan and Mount David state forests.
Forestry Corporation issued permits in May 2024 for investigations into wind farms in four locations, including Black Springs and Sunny Corner, and one of the two companies behind the proposed Oberon state forest project says it is now talking to the community.
At the time of the announcement of the permits, Forestry Corporation chief executive officer Anshul Chaudhary said in a statement that the proponents had "demonstrated a strong commitment to build long-term relationships with the local communities and stakeholders, First Nations groups" and local government.
Mr Farraway, an Upper House member of the NSW Parliament, recently announced his intention to seek preselection for the Nationals to take on former National and now independent Andrew Gee for the seat of Calare.
His announcement about seeking preselection came only two days before the federal Opposition's surprise announcement that it would like to turn the Mount Piper coal-fired power station near Lithgow into a nuclear plant under a long-term energy plan.
Mr Farraway said the Oberon meeting was "one of many town hall meetings I've been to in the last six months".
"The Central West is under siege by these renewable energy proposals," he said.
"And we have to find a reset and a balance on this for the future.
"That is what the community want. That's what they're talking to me about.
"And I think tonight demonstrated that here in Oberon."
ASKED about his federal party's nuclear plan, Mr Farraway said he thinks "it is going to be a very broad conversation that is going to happen for the federal election".
"And that's a good thing," he said.
"We need ideas, we need vision, we need alternate proposals to have a reset on renewables.
"I'm not principally against renewables, but I believe there's a better way to do it.
"I do not support these large-scale, industrial, renewable energy proposals.
"We should have more solar panels on roofs, we should be looking at more community batteries and batteries on the side of houses where appropriate to store their energy.
"But these large-scale, gross, industrial developments are not cutting the mustard with regional communities."
The Advocate asked Mr Farraway if he had a sense of how Lithgow feels about the nuclear proposal.
"I have been inundated with people messaging, talking to me about this," he said.
"I think in time, as we know more and more about the policy, I think people are prepared to look at it.
"They want more information and in my conversations with [federal Nationals leader] David Littleproud, he and Peter Dutton, they will be coming to Lithgow and they will be talking to that community in due course as they roll out the next phase of their nuclear energy policy into the future.
"But this is what people want.
"They want vision. They want a discussion. And we need to find a reset for our energy for the future, but we need to find a reset at the same time around the reckless renewables rollout.
"Because as we've seen in Oberon tonight, it's not worth it."
STATE Member for Bathurst Mr Toole, meanwhile, said after the Oberon meeting that "these are not renewable projects, they are ruinable projects" and they are "actually disrupting lives, disrupting communities and you can see that, here, State Forestry [Forestry Corporation] are not listening to the community".
"The community has made it very clear that they do not want to see wind turbines here in this local area," he said.
Asked about the Lithgow nuclear proposal, Mr Toole said it's "a federal issue" and "the feds have also said that they wouldn't actually be building something until 2037".
"So what happens in the meantime?" he asked.
"We need to make sure that it [renewables] slows down. We need to make sure that the pace that we're seeing renewable projects approved is halted.
"We need to see a stop on the number of turbines that are happening in these communities.
"Forestry should get back to their operations and that is growing trees and harvesting trees in the communities.
"You look at Oberon. It is a community that sees one in three people employed either in the forestry industry or associated industries.
"To see these wind turbines come in and impact on forestry is going to impact ultimately on jobs, but also the economy."
Mr Toole has also been strongly critical of a recently approved solar farm at Glanmire.
In its announcement earlier this year that investigation permits were being issued for wind turbines in state forests, Forestry Corporation emphasised that a permit is not a consent to proceed with a project.
Forestry Corporation said each company will "undertake extensive community consultation and work with local communities to consider and address potential concerns around environmental impact, noise, landscape and visual impacts, traffic and transport issues, hazard and risks, heritage, water and soil impacts and waste management".
STROMLO Energy, one of the two companies behind the proposed The Pines Wind Farm in the state forests near Oberon, has previously told the Advocate it "wants to meet and listen to everyone in the community, especially those nearby to the Forestry agreement area".
Stromlo has also said that, since Forestry Corporation's announcement in May about issuing permits to look at state forests, the company has "had staff in the community on almost every day, presented to councillors on three occasions, and by the end of July will have hosted four community drop-in sessions".
Stromlo also says that neighbours to its proposed wind farm may be eligible for annual payments of up to $5000 per turbine within a certain distance and the company is, at this stage, unable to nominate a minimum number of turbines to be constructed if the wind farm goes ahead because there is no turbine layout yet for the project.
