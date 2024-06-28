GPs' open letter to Bathurst after integrated medical centre falls through

It is important for the community to know that in the years we have interacted with the developers, we have found them to be honest and forthcoming in their intentions. Yes, they are private investors, but they have always demonstrated to us a genuine desire at the heart of their project to provide a much needed health service for our community. With the support of local health care providers, and Bathurst Regional Council (BRC), an enormous amount of money and time has been invested into an agreed plan that was forwarded to the State Government for approval. It should be noted that all prospective tenants were satisfied with the CBD location of the development.